Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Grows By 60.9%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,300 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 412,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CEMIG Stock Performance

NYSE CIG opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. On average, research analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

CEMIG Cuts Dividend

CEMIG Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. CEMIG’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.