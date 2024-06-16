Short Interest in Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Increases By 61.2%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Helios Towers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTWSF opened at $1.61 on Friday. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

