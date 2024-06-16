Short Interest in Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Increases By 61.2%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Helios Towers Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HTWSF opened at $1.61 on Friday. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.
About Helios Towers
