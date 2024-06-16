Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 61,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,638,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SANA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $528,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

