Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.37. 546,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,244,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $82,678,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,738 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 978,053 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.