Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.87

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.87 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 474433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,399 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,814. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $5,095,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 284.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 41,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 272,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

