Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 4.9%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.81 and last traded at $34.81. Approximately 5,994,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 19,069,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNA. Westwood Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 56,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 28.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

