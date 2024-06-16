Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.35.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.63. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

