Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $215.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

Shares of ELF opened at $192.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,893,491.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $640,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 492.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $1,097,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

