Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $101,197.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $101,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,495. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

