Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $291,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $607,000. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $408,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.