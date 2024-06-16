Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,292 shares of company stock valued at $342,852. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after buying an additional 2,827,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after buying an additional 605,197 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after buying an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8,679.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after buying an additional 507,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after buying an additional 324,958 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.