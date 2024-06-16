Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

SMPL opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.57 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $39,991,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 27.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,939,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,061,000 after purchasing an additional 854,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,314,000 after purchasing an additional 820,801 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $20,242,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 281,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

