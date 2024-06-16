Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MNST opened at $48.03 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 28.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 39.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

