Erste Group Bank Upgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Buy

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKNG. Argus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price target (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,859.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,667.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,571.31. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,587.18 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Booking by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

