Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

