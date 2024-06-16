Bank of America Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $325.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.85.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $229.73 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.34.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.