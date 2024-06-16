Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $6.63

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.
Several brokerages have commented on RSKD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
