IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $110.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.40.
IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
View Our Latest Report on IPG Photonics
Insider Activity at IPG Photonics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,365,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,640,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.08. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IPG Photonics
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.