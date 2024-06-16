IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $110.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,243,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,243,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,630. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,365,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,640,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.08. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

