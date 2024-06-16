Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price at $12.83

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.23 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

