Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT at $14.92

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 279,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 302,760 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Stories

