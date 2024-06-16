Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT at $14.92

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMTGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 279,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 302,760 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

