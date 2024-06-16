SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Gap Down to $51.82

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.82, but opened at $50.40. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF shares last traded at $50.21, with a volume of 236,424 shares traded.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04.

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

