Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target at $15.48

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 248,093 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,593,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 14.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,896,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

