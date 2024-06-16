Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target at $9.20

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.3 %

ALHC opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $80,098.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,999,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,097,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $80,098.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,097,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $144,036.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 869,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,503 shares of company stock valued at $417,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.