Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $69.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ball by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Ball by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Ball by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ball has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

