Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $20.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 196.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,719,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

