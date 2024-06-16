BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.89. BlackRock TCP Capital shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 87,359 shares changing hands.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $911.54 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 388.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

