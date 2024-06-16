Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$41.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLX shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

BLX stock opened at C$34.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$25.40 and a 1-year high of C$37.84.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.40 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%. Analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

