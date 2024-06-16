Brokerages Set Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target at $246.33

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.70.

Several research firms recently commented on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $199.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.78. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 205.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,198 shares of company stock worth $14,719,998. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,042,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,938 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,552,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,051 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

