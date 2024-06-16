Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $1,274.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,274.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,390.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,271.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,238.62. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $764.49 and a 52-week high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $40,820,358. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

