Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $28.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.2% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 3.5 %

KURA stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

