Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Down to $20.10

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $19.50. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 55,766 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

