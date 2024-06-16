Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Down to $6.65

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.44. Torrid shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 6,872 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Get Torrid alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Torrid

Torrid Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $713.75 million, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Torrid’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Torrid by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.