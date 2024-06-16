Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $15.70

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $15.18. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 288,840 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080,301 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $326,093,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,525 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

