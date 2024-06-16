Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.82. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 57,650 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $895.66 million, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atairos Partners GP Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 4,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 84.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 734,020 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 546.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 678,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 573,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

