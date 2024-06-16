Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.40. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 138,293 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTOS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,993.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $293,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

