2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $41.13

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.13, but opened at $42.03. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 428,418 shares trading hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

