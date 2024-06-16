2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $41.13

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.13, but opened at $42.03. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 428,418 shares trading hands.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.