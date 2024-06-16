Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Rises By 68.7%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the May 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DHF stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Further Reading

