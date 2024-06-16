Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $15.05

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $14.32. Novavax shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 3,101,597 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Novavax Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Novavax

In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $72,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

