Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up to $36.28

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.28, but opened at $37.01. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 393,628 shares.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a market cap of $535.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $316,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.