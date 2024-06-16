Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Target Price at GBX 301

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 291.80 ($3.72).

Several research analysts recently commented on LGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.28) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.25) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman purchased 7,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.78 ($25,499.53). In other Legal & General Group news, insider António Simões sold 81,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.16), for a total value of £201,202.40 ($256,210.87). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 7,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £20,024.78 ($25,499.53). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,050 and sold 324,303 shares valued at $79,322,614. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGEN opened at GBX 224.70 ($2.86) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 245.83. The firm has a market cap of £13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,210.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

