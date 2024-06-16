Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Rises By 67.1%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMB opened at $10.50 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.