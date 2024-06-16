Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Rises By 67.1%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of DMB opened at $10.50 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
