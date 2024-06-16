First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $25.41 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

