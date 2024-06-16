Short Interest in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Expands By 66.7%

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ImmuCell Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.57. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 18.31%.

Institutional Trading of ImmuCell

ImmuCell Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmuCell stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmuCell Co. ( NASDAQ:ICCC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ImmuCell as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.