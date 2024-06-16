Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Rises By 66.7%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Jowell Global Price Performance
Shares of Jowell Global stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Jowell Global has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.60.
Jowell Global Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jowell Global
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.