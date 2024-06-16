Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Rises By 66.7%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jowell Global Price Performance

Shares of Jowell Global stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Jowell Global has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

