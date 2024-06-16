AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the May 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Emilie D. Wrapp purchased 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $25,006.85. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $25,006.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

