AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the May 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

In other news, insider Emilie D. Wrapp purchased 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $25,006.85. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $25,006.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.