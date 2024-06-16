Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Expands By 65.6%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.84. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $21.73.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Epiroc AB (publ)

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15. Epiroc AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

(Get Free Report)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.