R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $12.01

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $12.40. R1 RCM shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 437,695 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

R1 RCM Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,368,000 after purchasing an additional 947,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,188,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,120,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $77,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in R1 RCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,696,412 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $70,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Featured Articles

