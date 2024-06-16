Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $8.28

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.51. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 471,269 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 1.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $59,033,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth $8,171,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
