Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Gap Up to $12.56

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $13.35. Cabaletta Bio shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 878,967 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 15.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $514.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares during the period.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.