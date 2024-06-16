Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.88

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.99. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 466,965 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 645,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,368,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,162,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 283,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

